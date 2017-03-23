Leeds United Goalkeeper Takes Delight In Being Difference In Tight Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United custodian Rob Green admits that it is always pleasing to pull off good saves in tight games to earn points for his side, but has insisted that a goalkeeper’s point of view remains the same, no matter what the match situation is.



The veteran goalkeeper has been pivotal in Leeds’ resurgence this season and in recent weeks he has made some good saves to earn points for Garry Monk’s side as they consolidated their playoff claims.











The 37-year-old has earned high praise for his performances in recent weeks but the custodian insisted that from a goalkeeper’s point of view nothing much changes during a game.



He admits that it is all about preparation and how much of can be applied during match situations as when there is a shot on goal, a goalkeeper will always try and save it, no matter what kind of situation his team are in.





However, Green says that pulling off great saves in tight games to earn wins and points for his side always provides joy to any custodian.

Asked about his recent form and whether he has had too much to do in recent weeks, Green told LUTV: “You go into games, there is no difference in how much you want to try or how much effort you put in.



“When you are reacting to try and save a shot and you are trying to save a shot, that’s it.



"There is not much more you can do as long as you have prepared as much as you can and give everything.



“Sometimes the game situations dictate that you don’t have a lot to do; I think in respect to recent weeks I have had things to do but also I think we played in tight games.



“When you can make saves in tight games like the Sheffield Wednesday game – saved a penalty in a 1-0 win at a critical moment and it changed the course of the game – that in itself is pleasing.”

