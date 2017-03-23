Leeds United Ready To Offer New Contract To Marco Silvestri

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are planning to offer a new contract to second choice goalkeeper Marco Silvestri in order to secure his long term future at Elland Road.



The 26-year-old custodian lost his status as the club’s first choice goalkeeper following Rob Green’s arrival last summer and has only been used in cup games this season.











Silvestri has not spoken clearly about his future at Leeds United, but there are suggestions that he might not be fully comfortable at being second choice at Elland Road.



And with Green getting a contract extension, the Italian might have to settle for the same next season too, but Leeds remain keen on securing his long term future at the club.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Silvestri is set to be offered a new and improved contract by Leeds in the coming days as part of their plans to keep him firmly at Elland Road.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, but Leeds are keen to see him extend his stay as the coaching staff still feel he has a role to play at the club for the long term.



However, it remains to be seen whether Silvestri will want to receive some assurances from the club before signing on the dotted line of a new deal with Leeds.



He joined Leeds from Chievo Verona in 2014 and has made 98 appearances for the club thus far.

