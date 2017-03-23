Leeds United Talent Makes National League Loan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have allowed youngster Alex Purver to rejoin National League side Guiseley on loan until the end of April.



The 21-year-old has previous experience of playing for the Yorkshire club, having joined them initially on a five-month loan that ended on 2nd January.











During his time at Guiseley, the youngster managed a total of 21 appearances for the club, adding to the scoresheet twice.



At that time Purver revealed that he had spoken to his manager, who had told him to go out and get a real taste of first team football, before returning to Elland Road and challenging for a spot.





“We just spoke at the end of pre-season and spoke about a loan option”, Purver said in August last year.

“He said it would be really good for me to go out and play some men’s football.”



Purver returned to Leeds and played Under-23s football, but he is now heading out again.



The latest loan move, which ends on 29th April, will therefore be another welcome move as Purver hopes to enjoy more first team action under Adam Lockwood at Nethermoor Park.

