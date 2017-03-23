Like Getting Blood From A Stone – Leeds United Star On Why He’s Pleased At Continued Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green has revealed his delight after signing a contract extension with the Yorkshire giants recently as he feels at his age earning new deals is incredibly tough.



Garry Monk snapped up the veteran goalkeeper on a one-year deal last summer and Green has been a key performer in a resurgent Leeds side gunning for promotion to the Premier League.











Green had a clause in his contract which would see a one-year extension kick in if he made 39 appearances for the Whites.



The 37-year-old is delighted to earn a new contract and admits at his age it becomes increasingly difficult for players to get fresh deals; Green added that he has absolutely enjoyed his stint at Leeds thus far and is keen to continue the good run.





Asked about his feelings after signing a new contract, the goalkeeper told LUTV: “Obviously pleased.

“When you reach a certain age in football’s terms getting years on contract seems to be getting blood from the stones, so to get another one is pleasing.



“Loved my time here so far and very pleased with how it has gone and long it may continue.”



A former England international, the veteran goalkeeper has clocked up 39 appearances this season and recently played his 600th league game of his career.

