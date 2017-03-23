Liverpool Target Sets Heart On Barcelona Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are interested in signing Riyad Mahrez, but the Leicester City winger is keen to join Barcelona this summer, according to Catalan daily Sport.



Barcelona were linked with a move for Mahrez, who played a key role in helping Leicester win the Premier League title in the 2015/16 campaign, last season, but the Catalan giants failed to agree on a fee with the Foxes as the Algeria international stayed put at the King Power Stadium.











Although Leicester are currently in no mood to talk about Mahrez’s possible transfer until the club manage to fulfil their goals in the present campaign, the Premier League champions are not averse to the idea of losing the 26-year-old at the end of the season.



Leicester, who have managed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League, are desperate to avoid relegation; Craig Shakespeare’s team are currently just three places and six points ahead of the drop zone.





It has been claimed that Barcelona are prepared to splash out €35m to €40m for the Algerian, who has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring six times.

With Liverpool and Juventus also credited with showing interest in Mahrez, Leicester are prepared to sell Mahrez to the highest bidder, but the former Le Havre man has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.



Mahrez, who has 30 caps and eight goals for Algeria to his name, is contracted with Leicester City until 2020.

