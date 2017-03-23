Manchester United and Liverpool Keen On Uruguayan, Red Devils In Pole

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are leading the chase for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, with Liverpool also interested in the Uruguay international.



Atletico Madrid snapped up the young central defender from Uruguayan outfit Danubio in 2013 but with Diego Godin and Stefan Savic being the favoured defensive pairing for Diego Simeone, Gimenez has not been playing regularly this season.











He has made just 19 appearances in all competitions this season and it has been claimed the player is itching to play regular football, which could force him to consider his future at Atletico Madrid in the summer.



And according to Spanish sports daily AS, Manchester United and Liverpool are more than interested in the player and have been in contact with his representatives over a summer move.





Jose Mourinho is a fan of the 22-year-old defender and it has been suggested that Manchester United are currently holding all the aces in the chase for Gimenez at the moment.

Atletico Madrid are aware that they could lose the player in the summer and have already starting working on identifying a replacement should Gimenez decide to pack his bags at the end of the season.



He has a release clause of €45m, but it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid decide to enforce the clause or agree to sell Gimenez for a negotiated price.



The defender’s current contract with the club expires at the end of next season.

