Manchester United Bid For Arsenal and Spurs Target Kylian Mbappe Denied

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco have denied speculation that they have received a big money offer from Manchester United for their sought after striker Kylian Mbappe.



The 18-year-old forward’s future has been a subject of furious speculation over the last few weeks, with a number of clubs said to be interested in signing him in the summer.











Reports in Spain on Wednedday suggested that Monaco have received a eye watering €110m offer from Manchester United for the young striker, who has many suitors in England, Spain and France.



However, Monaco have strongly denied the rumours and have stressed that they have received no such bid from any club in recent days for their young French forward.





Speaking to French sports daily L’Equipe, a Monaco official said: “AS Monaco have received no offer from any club and anyway, we have no desire to sell Kylian.”

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, have both been heavily mooted as keen on the hitman, while PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all been linked with a move for Mbappe, but Monaco are confident that they will be able to hold on to the young striker.



But while they are not under any financial pressure to sell Mbappe, it has been suggested that a silly money offer from a big club could convince Monaco to let the player leave and cash in on his popularity in the market this summer.

