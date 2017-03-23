Manchester United Chased Antoine Griezmann Sets Timescale On Future Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann is considering his options at the moment before taking a call on his future by the end of the season.



The 26-year-old forward has revealed his annoyance in recent weeks about the constant links with a move to Old Trafford, but has stopped short of confirming his long term commitment to Atletico Madrid.











Manchester United are interested in signing the French forward from Atletico Madrid in the summer and are keeping close tabs on his situation at the Vicente Calderon.



And the striker is yet to take a definitive call on his future as he is claimed to considering all his options at the moment, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player’s decision is expected to be made by the end of the season.





Manchester United are waiting in the wings and are ready to leverage his close friendship with midfielder Paul Pogba to convince him to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

They have long identified the 26-year-old as their top target for the summer and it has been suggested that the player’s representatives have already agreed the outlines of a contract with the Red Devils.



Atletico Madrid are aware that they could lose Griezmann at the end of the season but could force his suitors to pay his full release clause of €100m in the summer.



Griezmann signed a new five-year contract with the club during last year’s European Championship.

