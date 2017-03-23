Manchester United Star Tells David de Gea He Can Be Club Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Ander Herrera has urged David de Gea to continue at Manchester United and believes the goalkeeper can become a legend at Old Trafford.



After his deadline day move to Real Madrid failed at the last moment in the summer of 2015, De Gea signed a new four-year contract with Manchester United.











The goalkeeper has been one of the shining lights in a few disappointing seasons at Old Trafford and has continued to be an important member of the squad despite managerial changes.



There is talk that Real Madrid are set to renew their attempts of signing the Spaniard in the summer, with suggestions that Manchester United could lose the goalkeeper at the end of the season.





Herrera is keen to see his compatriot continue at Old Trafford and admits if De Gea is willing, he could become a terrace legend at Manchester United as he feels the Spaniard is the best goalkeeper in the world.

The midfielder told Radio Marca: “I wish I could enjoy with him for a long time because for he is the number one [goalkeeper].



“Never a goalkeeper was voted the best player by both players and the fans and he is done it for three seasons running. He is just phenomenal and has the gift of reflexes.



“I want him to continue with me [at Old Trafford] and enjoy it because he is a goalkeeper who earns points and he can become a legend at Manchester United if he wants.”



The Spaniard also feels it says a lot about the character of De Gea that he didn’t allow his performances to dip after he failed to push through his move to Real Madrid in 2015.



“He almost joined Madrid, but it didn’t happen and he adapted brilliantly to the situation and was at his best for the team again.



“That says a lot about him.”

