06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/03/2017 - 23:05 GMT

Rangers Star Thinks Needing To Impress Pedro Caixinha Will Get Best Out of Him

 




Niko Kranjcar has admitted that it is tough to be injured when a new manager comes in as he aims to impress Pedro Caixinha once he becomes fully fit.

The midfielder, who joined Rangers last summer, has been sidelined since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in training ahead of Rangers’ League Cup semi-final meeting against Celtic in November.




Kranjcar himself conceded that it is highly unlikely for him to feature again in the present campaign as he is targeting being fully fit for the start of next season.

On the other hand, Rangers appointed Caixinha as their new manager earlier in the month, with the Gers brushing aside Hamilton Academical 4-0 in the Portuguese tactician’s first game in charge of the club last weekend.
 


And Kranjcar, who feels it is dificult to be sidelined when a new manager takes charge of a club, however, believes the tough task at hand will get the best out of him.

“It’s hard because once you come back you’re playing catch-up anyway”, he told Rangers TV, when asked is it difficult to be injured when a new manager comes in.

“You’re playing catch-up because of your injury and coming back to full fitness and then obviously the manager will already have his players that he has seen, that he has worked with for a couple of months.

“But it’s another motivation, it’s another goal

“Sometimes when things get difficult in your life, in your profession, in football, it gets the best out of you.”

Kranjcar, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2018, has thus far made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Glasgow giants, netting three times and providing as many assists.
 