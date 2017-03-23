XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/03/2017 - 11:57 GMT

Rangers Talent Still Has Loan Wish Amid Pedro Caixinha Arrival

 




Robby McCrorie has explained that although he is looking to impress new Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha in the coming weeks, his desire is still to leave the club on loan next season.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Gers’ youth system and has made two Challenge Cup appearances for the development team in the present campaign, managing a clean sheet.




McCrorie was part of Rangers’ pre-season trip to South Carolina last summer, but he is yet to make his senior debut for the Scottish giants.

And the young goalkeeper, who stated that he is relishing training under Caixinha, is keen to impress the Portuguese tactician; Caixinha took charge of Rangers earlier in the month.
 


However, McCrorie was quick to admit that he wants to leave the Light Blues on loan next season in order to gain vital first team experience.

“It’s was a really good week, and really interesting”, he told Rangers TV.

“For all the players, it’s a clean slate and a chance for everyone to impress.

“I’m really looking forward to the up and coming weeks [and to try] to impress the new manager.

“I’ve sat with the coaching staff – Craig Mulholland and Colin Stewart – and we’ve spoken about that [going out on loan].

“Hopefully by the end of the season they will have plans in place for me to go out on loan for the whole season, and I’m looking forward to that.”

Robby’s brother Ross, who has also progressed through Rangers’ youth system, joined Scottish Championship outfit Dumbarton on loan during the January transfer window.
 