Tottenham Star’s Representatives To Meet Club For Talks As Crystal Palace Lurk

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Moussa Sissoko’s representatives are scheduled to hold talks over the midfielder’s future at the club beyond the summer.



Sissoko made a deadline day move to Tottenham from Newcastle United last summer in the hope of taking the next step in his career, but it has more or less stalled at White Hart Lane this season.











The Frenchman has struggled to convince Mauricio Pochettino about his qualities and the Tottenham boss even rebuked the player for his lack of performances in the middle of the season.



While Sissoko has publicly said that he wants his move to Tottenham to work out, privately that midfielder has told his close advisers that he will take a decision at the end of the season.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player’s representatives will meet Tottenham for talks next month to try and work out his long term future at White Hart Lane.

Sissoko has lost his place in the France team because of his lack of regular football and ahead of next year’s World Cup, he wants to play week-in-week-out next season to earn his place in Didier Deschamps’ squad.



AC Milan have been keeping close tabs on his situation at White Hart Lane and even Inter Milan and Crystal Palace are interested in providing him an escape route from Spurs in the summer.



Sissoko has a contract until 2021 with Tottenham.

