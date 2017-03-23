XRegister
23/03/2017 - 11:45 GMT

Veteran Celtic Star Feels Responsibility To Help Younger Team-Mates

 




Mikael Lustig has explained that he will always be available to help out the younger players in the Celtic squad.

The defender has managed to establish himself as a vital member of the Hoops team since joining the Scottish giants from Rosenborg in January 2012.




Lustig has thus far made 178 appearances in all competitions for Celtic, with 42 of those coming in the present campaign.

The 30-year-old full-back, who has been used as a centre-back in a three-man defence at times this season, has seen both himself and his game develop at Paradise.
 


And the Sweden international insisted that he will always be there to chat and guide his younger team-mates at Celtic Park.

“My role has been a little bit different this year”, he said in this week’s Celtic View.

“I’ve played a couple of games at centre-half and with three in the back as well so it’s been a really good experience for me personally.

“I feel like I’ve developed here as a player but also as a person too.

“I’m one of the oldest now and I’ve been in the game quite a long time. I’ll always be there to have a chat with the younger players.

“There are a few of us who’ve been here a while and we’ll all help where we can.

“It’s great to see so many exciting young players coming through and I’m really hopeful they can continue with that.”

Besides helping his team’s defence, Lustig, who recently signed a new deal which will keep him at Celtic until the summer of 2019, has thus far scored 15 times and set up 27 goals for the Bhoys.

He also has 55 caps and four goals for Sweden to his name.
 