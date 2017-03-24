Arsenal Built In Arsene Wenger Image – Former Gunner Underlines Challenge of Replacing Frenchman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal and Germany star Lukas Podolski believes that the Gunners have been built in Arsene Wenger's image and it will be difficult for anyone who comes in to replace the Frenchman.



Podolski, who played his last match for Germany on Wednesday and marked his 130th appearance for the national side with a stunning goal against England, played under Wenger for three seasons before moving to Galatasaray on a permanent deal.











Praising his former manager, the 31-year-old said that the north London team are what they are today because of the Frenchman, who he believes has built up a team from absolutely nowhere.



"He built the club from nothing to now they have a lot", Podolski was quoted as saying by ITV.





Speculation has been rife about the Gunners finding a replacement for Wenger, who has come under heavy scrutiny for his team's lacklustre performances and slide out of the top four.

Podolski believes that anyone who comes in to replace the veteran manager will have a serious challenge on his hands as the team is set up to perfectly represent Wenger.



"It will be interesting when he leaves who comes in because the club is built like in the Arsene Wenger style.



"Who will come? I don't know."

