Arsenal Can Book Europa League Place – Former Gunner Confident Over European Football

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski believes that the Gunners will find it difficult to finish in a Champions League spot at the end of this season, though the European dream is far from over.



The Gunners have been going through a rough phase, having lost four of their last five matches in the league and have also gone out of the Champions League after heavy defeats against Bayern Munich at the round of 16 stage.











As a result, Arsenal's record of finishing in the top four in each of the past 20 seasons is in jeopardy, with the Gunners currently languishing at a disappointing sixth place in the league table, six points behind fourth placed Liverpool.



Podolski, who played for the London side between 2012 and 2015, concedes the fact that it will be difficult for his former side to make it to the Champions League this time around.





However, with six to eight teams fighting for European places in England, the former Germany international believes that European football isn't a distant dream for Wenger's team.

"This season it will be hard to get the place for the Champions League, they are sixth or seventh?" Podolski was quoted as saying by ITV.



"But this is the English league, there are six, seven or eight teams to fight for the European place."



Podolski announced his retirement from international football at the age of 31, after playing Wednesday's friendly against England where he scored his side's only goal in a 1-0 win.

