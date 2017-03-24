Arsenal Star Puts Finger On What May Be Driving Poor Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Mesut Ozil feels a lack of self-confidence may be the reason behind Arsenal’s recent poor form.



The Gunners have managed to win just two of their last six outings in all competitions, losing the rest; the two victories have come against non-league outfits Sutton United and Lincoln City in the FA Cup.











Arsenal’s recent run of results has seen them eliminated from the Champions League, with Arsene Wenger’s team also dropping out of the top four.



The north London club presently find themselves sixth in the Premier League table with 50 points from 27 matches, six points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, who have played two games more.





And Ozil, who admitted that Arsenal are in a difficult phase at the moment, thinks his side are suffering from a lack of self-confidence.

However, the Germany international was quick to add that he is confident about Arsenal going on a run soon after the international break.



"We are in a difficult phase”, he was quoted as saying by German agency DPA.



"Somehow the team are not performing. We can score a lot of goals, perhaps it's the self-confidence.



“But when I see the quality at Arsenal I am firmly convinced, that we'll soon go on a [good] run."



Arsenal, who headed into the international break on the back of a 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion last weekend, will next face fellow top four hopefuls Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on 2nd April.

