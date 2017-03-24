Assurances Over Squad Strengthening Provided To Chelsea and Man Utd Target Marco Verratti

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have assured Manchester United and Chelsea linked midfielder Marco Verratti that the club will be busy in the summer transfer market in order to build a team to win the Champions League.



The 24-year-old Italian has developed into one of Europe’s most sought after midfielders since joining the French champions from Pescara in 2012 and is considered one of the most important players at the club.











With PSG fumbling a golden opportunity in the Champions League against Barcelona this season, there are concerns that despite dominance in France, the club always hit a glass ceiling in Europe.



And the midfielder’s agent recently indicated that to win the Champions League, Verratti could opt to leave the French champions and move to a different club in the near future.





PSG are in no mood to part ways with one of the best young midfielders in Europe and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club met the player’s representatives recently to clarify their stance.

The French champions have assured the midfielder that the club will remain busy in the upcoming summer transfer window to bring in more high quality players to the Parc des Princes.



And the club are keen to build a strong side, who will have the ability to go on and win the Champions League in the next few seasons, with Verratti as the centre-piece.



Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who has a contract until 2021 with PSG.

