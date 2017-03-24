Bundesliga Hitman Places Spurs On Alert With England Interest Comment

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Mark Uth admits that a move to England would be an appealing prospect but has insisted that he will always give priority to Hoffenheim.



The 25-year-old striker has struggled with injuries this season, but has still managed to score eight goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.











Tottenham and Southampton have been keeping tabs on the striker over the last few months and there are suggestions that they could make a move for the Hoffenheim man in the summer.



Uth admits a move to England would be an appealing prospect but has insisted that he is not too worried about what could happen in the future.





Speaking to Bild, the striker said: “England would somehow appeal to me, but that’s all there in the future.”

His current contract with Hoffenheim expires at the end of next season and there is talk that the club are keen to tie him down to a new deal but the forward is not concerned about his deal running down for the moment.



“I will always have first contact with Hoffenheim, but there is still enough time.



“I am not stressed.”

