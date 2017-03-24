XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/03/2017 - 17:18 GMT

Former Chelsea Defender Criticises N’Golo Kante

 




Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes that midfielder N'Golo Kante is a good player but doesn't have the ability to become a leader.

The 25-year-old has been a crucial part of Antonio Conte's team this season, featuring in 27 of his side's 28 league matches, scoring one goal.




However, his importance has diminished on the international stage with manager Didier Deschamps giving him just one start in France's World Cup qualifiers so far.

Leboeuf, who played for the Pensioners between 1996 and 2001, believes that Kante is a valuable addition to the Chelsea team though he hasn't got the ability to be a good leader.
 


As a matter of fact, the 49-year-old feels that Kante is in some way "timid" and in spite of being a good warrior, hasn't got what it takes to be a leader in the future.  

"The guy is vital to Chelsea, but he is not a boss as he is not a good talker", Leboeuf said on French radio station RMC.

"He is timid and lacks the necessary scope.

"He is an incredible soldier, and a warrior, but he has neither the personality nor the calibre of a leader.

"He is shy and lacks stature.

"Is he a 'boss' at heart? I don't think so.

"At Chelsea, in the middle of the stars, he is Mr Essential and Conte counts on him, but he never makes him the boss."

Drawing comparisons with current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Leboeuf said: "He doesn't have the game of a boss – he is not a Zinedine Zidane figure."
 