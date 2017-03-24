XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/03/2017 - 13:37 GMT

Former Manchester United Player Confident of Europa League Success

 




Ex-Manchester United player Alan Tonge admits that he fancies his former side to win the Europa League as he feels they are the best team remaining in the competition.

Manchester United have managed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Europa League and will take on Belgian outfit Anderlecht in a two-legged tie next month, with the second leg scheduled to be played at Old Trafford.




Jose Mourinho has already set out his stall by saying that he would rather win the Europa League than finish in the top four and many feel Manchester United are strong favourites to lift the trophy in Stockholm in May.

And Tonge also sees no reason why Manchester United can’t win the Europa League this season as he believes they are the best team of the eight sides left in the competition at the moment.
 


He said on BBC Radio Manchester’s Red Wednesday programme: “I really fancy us for the Europa League.  

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I think we are very strong favourites in the betting market.

“Looking at the teams I don’t think there are any real threats that a top Manchester United performance couldn’t see off.

“So I am confident but fingers crossed.”

If they succeed in Stockholm in May, Manchester United would become only the fifth club after Ajax, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea to win the Champions League, the Cup Winners’ Cup and the Europa League
 