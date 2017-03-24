Fulham Will Knock Sheffield Wednesday Out of Top Six – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn expects Fulham to replace Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship's top six by the end of the season.



With games running out in the campaign the race is on to book a top six spot and keep hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs alive.











Currently Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday sit third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.



Redfearn believes that Hudderfield, Leeds and Reading have all but nailed down their spots in the playoffs, however he thinks Sheffield Wednesday will be nudged out by seventh placed Fulham, who currently sit just one point behind the Owls and boast a vastly superior goal difference.





Eighth placed Norwich and ninth placed Preston North End have not given up hope of climbing their way into the top six, but Redfearn thinks it will be beyond the pair.

“I think it's the five, with Sheffield Wednesday out of it and Fulham in for me. That makes up the six", the former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire.



“I think when they [Fulham] say go, they go.



"I think they are the one [side outside the top six to get in there]. I just look at Norwich and they have a little bit of inconsistency.



"Preston, I think Simon [Grayson] has done fantastic for them, but no disrespect to that squad, but it's limited at this level", Redfearn added.



Fulham lock horns with rock bottom Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in their next Championship clash, at the start of April, while Sheffield Wednesday travel to Oakwell to play Barnsley.

