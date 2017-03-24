XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2017 - 23:04 GMT

Fulham Will Knock Sheffield Wednesday Out of Top Six – Neil Redfearn

 




Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn expects Fulham to replace Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship's top six by the end of the season.

With games running out in the campaign the race is on to book a top six spot and keep hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs alive.




Currently Huddersfield Town, Leeds United, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday sit third, fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Redfearn believes that Hudderfield, Leeds and Reading have all but nailed down their spots in the playoffs, however he thinks Sheffield Wednesday will be nudged out by seventh placed Fulham, who currently sit just one point behind the Owls and boast a vastly superior goal difference.
 


Eighth placed Norwich and ninth placed Preston North End have not given up hope of climbing their way into the top six, but Redfearn thinks it will be beyond the pair.  

I think it's the five, with Sheffield Wednesday out of it and Fulham in for me. That makes up the six", the former Leeds boss said on Radio Yorkshire.

I think when they [Fulham] say go, they go.

"I think they are the one [side outside the top six to get in there]. I just look at Norwich and they have a little bit of inconsistency.

"Preston, I think Simon [Grayson] has done fantastic for them, but no disrespect to that squad, but it's limited at this level", Redfearn added.

Fulham lock horns with rock bottom Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in their next Championship clash, at the start of April, while Sheffield Wednesday travel to Oakwell to play Barnsley.
 