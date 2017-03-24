I See Progress – Former Rangers Star Hopeful of Celtic Challenge Within Two Years

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers midfielder Ray Wilkins has explained that he is hopeful about the Light Blues giving Celtic a run for their money in two years’ time.



The Gers, who gained promotion back to the top flight this season, have thus far failed to make their mark in the Scottish Premiership.











Rangers presently find themselves third in the standings with 50 points from 29 games, eight points behind second-placed Aberdeen and a staggering 33 points adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Celtic.



And Wilkins, who admitted that Rangers are currently in a difficult situation, however insisted that he has seen progress which makes him hopeful of the club being able to challenge Celtic in the coming years.





“I’ve noticed progress, I think that’s all we can say in this moment in time”, he said on Rangers’ official podcast.

“The club are progressing in the right way and hopefully in the next couple of years we will be up there and giving Celtic a run for their money.



“At the moment, it’s a very difficult situation, but I’m sure it can be turned around.”



Rangers managed to hold Celtic to a 1-1 draw earlier in the month to avoid losing their fourth successive Old Firm derby this season and Wilkins was left impressed.



“When I saw the last Old Firm game, they certainly showed the spirit required by a group of Rangers players”, he continued.



Rangers will play Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup at Hampden next month.

