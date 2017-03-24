Liverpool Talent Reveals Game Weaknesses He’s Been Working On

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson has admitted that he still needs to work on his game, but believes he has been making progress under the guidance of academy director Alex Inglethorpe.



Wilson has made strides forward this term, shining for Liverpool's Under-23 side and earning a call up to the senior Wales squad; Wilson was an unused substitute on Friday night as Wales drew 0-0 with Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifying.











The 20-year-old, who has netted a total of 25 times for Liverpool's Under-23s in competitive and friendly matches this term, believes he has been improving his game.



Wilson says with Inglethorpe's input he has improved his finishing on his right foot and also given attention to the defensive side of his game.





And the talent is confident if he keeps at it then his Liverpool senior debut at Anfield will come.

“I’ve been working on things that weren’t as strong", he told the club's official site.



“Finishing on my right foot is one example and I’ve done a lot of work with Alex on that.



"I also feel that my defensive work has got better, as well as the positions I get myself in so I am able to press forwards or press backwards.



"Playing a first-team game at Anfield would be great but I’ve got to keep developing and continue working hard first. Then hopefully that chance will come", Wilson added.



Wilson has had one loan stint away from Liverpool, spending time at League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra.



He penned a new deal at Anfield last summer, securing his future at the club.

