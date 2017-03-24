XRegister
06 October 2016

24/03/2017 - 17:48 GMT

Liverpool Youngster Starting To Feel At Home Training With First Team

 




Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson believes that he is now starting to fit in with the first team after training at the club's Melwood training base.

The youngster has been an integral part of Liverpool's Under-23 team, scoring an overall 25 goals across competitive and friendly matches in the current season.




His performances haven't gone unnoticed with senior team manager Jurgen Klopp handing him his first team debut in the FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth at Home Park.

Wilson was also an unused substitute for the Reds' Premier League win over Burnley earlier in the month and has earned himself a call to the Wales national team for their World Cup qualifier against Republic of Ireland.
 


The youngster gives credit for his progress to the training he has received at Melwood and with every young player aiming to break into the first team, Wilson insists that it will be optimally important that they adapt to the situation and progress.  

“I’m starting to know everyone a bit better and the training has been excellent”, Wilson told his club's official website.

“The players have been great with me so I’m starting to fit in.

"It’s a big step from the U23s but everyone at the Academy is aiming to get there eventually so whether your time is now or it’s in the future, you have to adapt.

“Training at Melwood day in, day out is definitely helping me.

"I think the U23s try to play the same way as the first team so that makes the step a little easier."
 