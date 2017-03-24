XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/03/2017 - 15:38 GMT

Mesut Ozil Expecting More Arsenal Contract Talks

 




Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has refused to provide any guarantees over his future at the club but expected that there will be more talks at the end of the season.

Ozil has a little more than 15 months left on his contract at Arsenal and there is widespread speculation over his long term future at the club as he has so far failed to sign a new deal.




There are rumours that the German is looking to find an escape route from Arsenal in the summer with the team struggling in the Premier League at the moment.

Ozil refused to elaborate more over his future in north London but revealed that there will be more talks between Arsenal and his representatives at the end of the season.
 


The playmaker told German news agency DPA when asked about his future: “It’s a fact that I have a contract in London and it would be wrong to speculate about it now.  

“At the end of the season we’ll see as there will be talks but I feel good at Arsenal and in London.”

Ozil also insisted that he is not aware whether Arsene Wenger is going to extend his contract or choose to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

He said: “I don’t know about his decision, we just have to wait.”
 