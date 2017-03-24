Mesut Ozil Expecting More Arsenal Contract Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil has refused to provide any guarantees over his future at the club but expected that there will be more talks at the end of the season.



Ozil has a little more than 15 months left on his contract at Arsenal and there is widespread speculation over his long term future at the club as he has so far failed to sign a new deal.











There are rumours that the German is looking to find an escape route from Arsenal in the summer with the team struggling in the Premier League at the moment.



Ozil refused to elaborate more over his future in north London but revealed that there will be more talks between Arsenal and his representatives at the end of the season.





The playmaker told German news agency DPA when asked about his future: “It’s a fact that I have a contract in London and it would be wrong to speculate about it now.

“At the end of the season we’ll see as there will be talks but I feel good at Arsenal and in London.”



Ozil also insisted that he is not aware whether Arsene Wenger is going to extend his contract or choose to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.



He said: “I don’t know about his decision, we just have to wait.”

