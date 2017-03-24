Not Worried About Olivier Giroud’s France Spot Says Striker’s Former Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Olivier Giroud’s former team-mate Jeremy Sopalski, has insisted that the forward is not under pressure in the France team.



Giroud has not been a regular starter for Arsenal this season and has often been used as an impact substitute with good effect by Arsenal Wenger over the course of the campaign.











While France coach Didier Deschamps restated his confidence in the striker recently, the rise of Kylian Mbappe this season could threaten the 30-year-old’s place in the national team.



However Sopalski, his former Tours team-mate, is not too bothered about Giroud facing more competition for place in the France team and believes the Frenchman’s attitude towards pressure will help him to maintain his position in the squad.





The former Tours man told French sports daily L’Equipe: “I am not worried for him.

“He reaped the benefits of competition earlier.



"He always tells me that he is not aware of the pressure but enjoys it.



“He takes it very seriously but doesn’t get too emotional; in any case these emotions have very little control over him.”



Giroud has scored 12 goals in 28 appearances for Arsenal this season, but has made only 12 starts in all competitions this season for the Gunners.



He has 59 caps for France beside his name and has scored 21 international goals.

