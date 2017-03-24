Now Is Very, Very Important Time For Rangers – Former Ger Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Jonatan Johansson thinks the ongoing international break is vitally important for the Gers stars to get to know their new manager Pedro Caixinha and vice versa.



The Light Blues, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, were on the lookout for a new permanent manager after Mark Warburton left the club in February.











Under-20s boss Graeme Murty was named as the interim manager, while Rangers appointed Caixinha earlier in the month.



The Scottish giants headed into the international break on the back of a 4-0 win over Hamilton Academical last weekend in which was Caixinha’s first game in charge of the club.





And Johansson feels the international break will provide the ideal opportunity for Caixinha to get his ideas across to the players, who will also become accustomed to the new manager’s style of play.

“It’s good to have a couple of weeks where you have no games”, he said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“You can go through what you want and the people get to know the new manager’s style and vice versa.



“It’s a very, very important time for Rangers for getting to know him better and for him to get his ideas across.”



Rangers, who are currently third in the league table will next play Motherwell on 1st April at Ibrox.

