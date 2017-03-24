Pedro Caixinha Has Already Made Lots of Changes Says Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCrorie has praised Pedro Caixinha’s training methods, with the Rangers youngster impressed with what the new manager has managed to achieve in such a short space of time.



The Gers appointed Caixinha as their new manager after he left Qatari club Al Gharafa, with the Portuguese signing a deal until 2020 with the Glasgow giants earlier in the month.











Caixinha has managed to make an immediate impact at Ibrox as Rangers thrashed Hamilton Academical 4-0 in his first game in charge of the Light Blues last weekend.



Despite joining Dumbarton on loan in January, McCrorie has had a taste of Caixinha’s training regime; the starlet has been turning out for Rangers Under-20s and he trained with the first team earlier in the week.





And the defender, who revealed that Caixinha spoke with each player individually, stated that he relished training under the new manager.

“It’s been really good, and a lot of changes have happened already”, he told Rangers TV.



“He seems really good with the players and has spoken with us all and has said what he expects from us all individually.



“His training has been brilliant and it’s great what he’s done in such a short space of time.”



McCrorie, whose present contract with Rangers runs until 2019, spent time on loan at Ayr United last season.

