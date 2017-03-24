Pedro Caixinha Tipped To Call On Familiar Faces To Reinforce Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers chairman Dave King is expecting Pedro Caixinha to use his network of contacts to find players in the summer transfer window.



Appointing director of football is in the pipeline for Rangers, but the club are yet to find a suitable candidate and Caixinha will have more of a say on transfers in the upcoming window.











The Rangers chairman has already said that the club are going to put in major investment into the squad this summer and is expecting the manager to provide valuable input.



King believes the new Rangers boss already has players in his mind who he would want to bring in during the window and feels Caixinha will dip into his wide range of contacts to conduct some of the transfer business in the summer.





Asked if he expects Caixinha to use his contacts in the summer, the chairman told Rangers TV: “I think it will be and I think he has got quite a wide network of contacts, but he also knows best the type of player that he wants to bring in.

“I would imagine as with any manager, you are going to find the initial impetus will through players where he’s already fairly comfortable.



“He probably got players in his mind already who he knows, maybe he’s worked with before, who he feels he’d like to bring in to the club.



“So when he gets to that point of assessing the squad I’d be very surprised if he didn’t use his existing network in terms of at least some of the contacts for the players coming in.”



A third place finish would mean Rangers will be in the first round of the Europa League qualifiers next season and Caixinha will be hoping for investment that is good enough for the club to reach the group stage of the competition.

