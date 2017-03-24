PHOTO: Working To Help Leeds United Says Whites Star After Scooping Accolade

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza is looking forward to the final stretch of the season and helping the club to achieve their goals after he netted an award.



The Yorkshire giants snapped up the young winger from Spanish outfit Villarreal on loan in January and he has made an impact with his pace on the wings in recent games.











Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds are gunning for promotion to the Premier League and are hoping their winter signings such as Pedraza help them to provide that final push towards the end of the season.



The Spaniard is looking forward to the end of the season and is keen to help the Whites to achieve their goals of a finish in the top six and possibly returning to the Premier League.



Happy for receiving the award 🏆for the 'Silver Eleven' of the @futboldraft . Now working to achieve the objectives of @LUFC 💪👏 pic.twitter.com/yZ9BCLfDaT — Alfonso Pedraza Sag (@Alfonsopedraza9) March 23, 2017



Pedraza has bagged a spot in the Silver Eleven from Futbol Draft, who support young Spanish players.

Leeds will return to action after the international break with a tough away trip Reading on 1st April, followed by another game on the road against Brentford a few days later.

