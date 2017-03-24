XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/03/2017 - 15:52 GMT

PHOTO: Working To Help Leeds United Says Whites Star After Scooping Accolade

 




Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza is looking forward to the final stretch of the season and helping the club to achieve their goals after he netted an award.

The Yorkshire giants snapped up the young winger from Spanish outfit Villarreal on loan in January and he has made an impact with his pace on the wings in recent games.




Currently fourth in the Championship table, Leeds are gunning for promotion to the Premier League and are hoping their winter signings such as Pedraza help them to provide that final push towards the end of the season.

The Spaniard is looking forward to the end of the season and is keen to help the Whites to achieve their goals of a finish in the top six and possibly returning to the Premier League.
 


Pedraza has bagged a spot in the Silver Eleven from Futbol Draft, who support young Spanish players. 

And he posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Happy for receiving the award for the 'Silver Eleven' of the futbol draft.  

“Now working to achieve the objectives of Leeds United.”

Leeds will return to action after the international break with a tough away trip Reading on 1st April, followed by another game on the road against Brentford a few days later.
 