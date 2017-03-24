XRegister
06 October 2016

24/03/2017 - 22:02 GMT

Pontus Jansson Isn’t Bigger Than Leeds United – Ex-Whites Boss Comments On Dropping

 




Neil Redfearn believes that Garry Monk made the right call in dropping Pontus Jansson from the Leeds United starting eleven against Brighton last weekend.

Jansson has been a rock at the back for the Whites this season and his form has been a big reason why Leeds currently find themselves in the playoff spots in the Championship.




But when Leeds announced their team to host Brighton, Jansson was on the bench, dropped to make way for Liam Cooper.

And Leeds boss Monk indicated after the match, which Leeds won 2-0, that Jansson had not fitted into the team philosophy, a hint that the Swede had stepped out of line.
 


Former Leeds boss Redfearn is fully supportive of Monk's decision to drop Jansson and explained that the defender, just like any other player, is not bigger than the club.  

Whatever has gone on has gone on and there is no one player bigger than the team", he said on Radio Yorkshire.

Obviously Garry's made that quite clear with his actions.

"To be fair to Pontus Jansson, if he toes the line from here on in, fair enough, it happens.

"You get fall-outs and disagreements, but the manager's the gaffer. He is in charge and what he says goes", Redfearn explained.

"That's how it's got to be.

"For me he did the right thing."

It remains to be seen whether Monk will recall Jansson to the starting eleven when Leeds take on Reading in yet another crunch Championship clash after the international break.
 