Rangers Supremo Reveals What He’s Encouraging Pedro Caixinha To Do

Rangers chairman Dave King has revealed that the club would like to see Pedro Caixinha conduct some of his major transfer plans before the Europa League qualifiers in June.



The Portuguese replaced Mark Warburton at Rangers earlier in the month and has made an instant impact with a 4-0 win over Hamilton last weekend at Ibrox.











The Rangers board have been accused of a lack of major investment since they got promoted to the Scottish Premiership last season but King has revealed that he has already spoken to Caixinha about the club’s transfer business in the summer.



And he stressed that the club are planning to put in major investment into the squad at the end of the season.





King told Rangers TV, when asked whether Caixinha has spoken to the club about transfers: “He hasn’t yet, but his understanding from the discussions with Stewart [Robertson] of course during the interview process was that he needed to understand what the position was regarding net investment.

“They indicated to him and I confirmed again last night that clearly we will have to continue to invest the squad.



“It’s something that we’re anticipating doing and what Pedro is now going to come in and do between now and the end of the season is look at what he has got within the squad and see how comfortable he is and put his own player plan together.”



The Rangers chairman also added that the club are planning with the Europa League qualifiers in mind and want the manager to conduct some early transfer business in the summer.



“We’re encouraging him to try and do any business sooner rather than later because we’re all very sensitive to the fact that Europa League qualifiers are coming up very early, in June.



“Ideally we would like, if it’s possible at all, to have some of the player plan changes in place before we go into these qualifiers.”

