You See Rangers Fans Everywhere, They Deserve Europe – Former Gers Star

Former Rangers star Ray Wilkins has hailed the Gers supporters, whom he feels deserve to see their beloved club play European football next season.



The Light Blues, who returned to the Scottish Premiership after a gap of four years, are en-route to playing European football for the first time in six years this summer.











Rangers currently find themselves third in the league table with 50 points from 29 games, with the Ibrox outfit also managing to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Celtic next month.



The Ibrox club will be eligible to feature in the qualification rounds of the Europa League next season if they finish third in the league this term or lift the Scottish Cup.





And Wilkins, who branded the Rangers fans “unbelievable”, believes the club need to playing European football as the supporters merit it.

“It’s where Rangers belong”, he said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“If you look at the support that is coming in for Rangers now, it’s phenomenal the amount of people that are turning up, and I am delighted that has been sustained.



“And yes, European football is the next step, and they need to be playing at the top level as the club merits it, and the supporters merit it as well.



“The supporters are unbelievable. I have been very fortunate in my career to have played around the world – and the noise when you walk out at Ibrox is something to behold.



“You can go anywhere, and you are bound to see a Rangers supporter.



“That is the way it is, and that is the affection with which they are held within world football. We need to see Rangers back in their rightful position.”



Rangers, who appointed Pedro Caixinha as their new boss earlier in the month, will next play Motherwell after the international break on 1st April.

