06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/03/2017 - 19:58 BST

AC Milan Supremo Vows Not To Part With Man Utd and Man City Target

 




AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi insists that the club will not sell Gianluigi Donnarumma, who has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus. 

The teenage goalkeeper has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in world football and has already made 63 first team appearances for the Rossoneri.




Donnarumma is now also in the senior Italy squad and it has been claimed AC Milan will face a battle to keep hold of the shot-stopper, especially as he has yet to extend a contract which expires in the summer of 2018.

But Berlusconi is determined to make sure that the 18-year-old stays at the San Siro.
 


"For us he is not for sale", the AC Milan supremo told La Verita.

"Donnarumma is part of the Milan heritage.

"He is a splendid product of our youth academy, he feels a strong attachment to the club and to the Rossoneri colours.

"He is incredible for us", Berlusconi added.

It remains to be seen whether Donnarumma might himself push to quit AC Milan, with the club again nowhere to be seen in the Serie A title race.

The Rossoneri are just seventh in the Serie A standings, ten points off the top three Champions League qualification places.
 