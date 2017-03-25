XRegister
25/03/2017 - 12:04 GMT

Graeme Murty Was Fantastic – Rangers Supremo Hails Youth Boss

 




Rangers chairman Dave King feels it was “fantastic” to see the fans fully back Graeme Murty during his short tenure as the interim manager of the club.

The Under-20s boss was temporarily handed the reins of the first team after Mark Warburton left Rangers in February, with the Gers appointing Pedro Caixinha as their new manager earlier in the month.




Under Murty’s stewardship, Rangers played six games in all competitions, winning three of those and losing twice.

The 42-year-old’s biggest achievement as Rangers’ caretaker boss was undoubtedly holding Scottish champions Celtic to a 1-1 draw earlier in March; the Light Blues had lost the previous three Old Firm derbies in all competitions this season.
 


And King, who heaped praise on Murty, explained that he was extremely pleased to see the positive reception the interim manager received from the fans.

“He was fantastic”, King told Rangers TV.

“He was able to galvanise the players and he got a lot of support – and the reception he got from the supporters, I think they were very, very appreciative of an individual who came in at short notice into very, very difficult circumstances, and had to elevate himself into a position he had no practical experience of before and did it for the love of the club.

“He did a fantastic job and I think that has been highlighted by the supporters who have been very, very appreciative and have shown that support to him.

“That was really fantastic.”

Rangers beat Hamilton Academical 4-0 in what was new manager Caixinha’s first game in charge of the Ibrox outfit last weekend.
 