25/03/2017 - 12:26 GMT

Honestly Not Thought About Leaving Tottenham Hotspur Says Spurs Schemer

 




Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has insisted that the thought of leaving Spurs has not crossed his mind yet.

The Dane joined Tottenham from Ajax in the summer of 2013 and has developed into one of the most important players in Mauricio Pochettino’s squad with his guile from midfield.




There have been murmurs of clubs being interested in snaring away the talented Dane from Tottenham, but nothing much has come out of it and the player himself seems keen to continue at White Hart Lane.

He stressed that he has not thought about leaving the north London club yet and admits that he is feeling great in England and has little reason to part ways with Tottenham.
 


Asked what it would take to lure him away from Spurs, Eriksen told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet: “I have honestly not thought about it.  

“I live in the present. Right now, there are still more than three years left on my contract.

“I feel great here and I really like being at Tottenham.”

Eriksen has racked up 169 appearances for Tottenham since joining the club in 2013 and scored 40 goals and provided 49 assists for his team-mates.
 