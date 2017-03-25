XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/03/2017 - 13:04 GMT

I Wanted To Make My Own Mind Up About Leeds United – Garry Monk

 




Garry Monk has revealed that he did not have any pre-conceived ideas about Leeds United when he took charge of the club last summer.

The 38-year-old, who took charge of Leeds last June, replacing Steve Evans, has managed to make his mark at Elland Road.




The Whites are firmly in the promotion race after years as they presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games.

Leeds have been out of the top flight picture since suffering relegation at the end of the 2003/04 season, with the Yorkshire giants even playing in League One at one point.
 


In addition, Leeds have been known to sack managers at the drop of a hat since Massimo Cellino bought the club in 2014.

However Monk, who insisted that he took up the Leeds job with an open mind, explained that he did not contact people who had previously worked at the club.

“I’m not one of those characters who pre-judge”, he said on  LUTV.

“Yes, you are aware of everything that has been going on, so I was aware of the history, especially of the last decade.

“But I’m one of those who likes to judge on what I see, you know, make my own mind up.

“And you’re never going to get that opportunity until you’re in the building.

“I had ideas, but I didn’t go ringing around and asking people who worked here or anything like that.”

Leeds are unbeaten in their last seven Championship outings, winning four of those.
 