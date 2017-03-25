If Leeds United Miss Out On Promotion, They Must Sign These Players – Neil Redfearn

Neil Redfearn feels that Leeds United should look to make two key additions to the squad if they do not win promotion to the Premier League this season.
Garry Monk has the Whites sitting in fourth spot in the Championship table and on course to book a spot in the playoffs, which would place Leeds firmly in the promotion mix.
Premier League status is by no means guaranteed though and Leeds could yet end up having to go again in the Championship in 2017/18.
If that happens, former Leeds boss Redfearn feels two key additions should be made to the squad in order to make sure the Whites once again push for the top flight.
"The obvious one is, not some competition, but some help for Chris Wood up top, so Leeds can maybe go to two up there", Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire.
"For me I'd like to see a midfield player that gets hold of the game by the scruff of the neck, a proper mister that gets about people and dictates the play, but does it from midfield and higher up the pitch and in and around the box.
"[Someone] that's capable of getting double figures from midfield.
"I know they are few and far between, but I know the difference that type of midfield player makes", he added.
Over 40 per cent of Leeds' goals this season have been netted by striker Wood, who has been in sensational form for the Yorkshire side.
Wood has scored 27 goals in all competitions for Leeds in the current campaign, also chipping in with two assists for his team-mates.
Monk will be desperate for the 25-year-old to remain fit for the end of season run-in.