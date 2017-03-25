If Leeds United Miss Out On Promotion, They Must Sign These Players – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn feels that Leeds United should look to make two key additions to the squad if they do not win promotion to the Premier League this season.



Garry Monk has the Whites sitting in fourth spot in the Championship table and on course to book a spot in the playoffs, which would place Leeds firmly in the promotion mix.











Premier League status is by no means guaranteed though and Leeds could yet end up having to go again in the Championship in 2017/18.



If that happens, former Leeds boss Redfearn feels two key additions should be made to the squad in order to make sure the Whites once again push for the top flight.





" The obvious one is, not some competition, but some help for Chris Wood up top, so Leeds can maybe go to two up there", Redfearn explained on Radio Yorkshire.