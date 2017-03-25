Jurgen Klopp Wants Me Hungry, Liverpool Youngster Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has revealed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to see he is hungry for another chance in the first team.



Klopp handed Ojo first team chances in the final part of last season, but the winger suffered a back issue during last summer's pre-season tour of the United States and slipped down the pecking order during his recovery.











He was back in action in December with the club's Under-23s, but has had to watch the team in league action from the stands, despite Klopp's men imploding at the start of 2017 and falling sensationally out of the Premier League title race; Ojo did feature in the Reds' FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle however.



Klopp spoke with Ojo at Liverpool's Tenerife training camp over the international break and the winger revealed that the German made clear he must show he is hungry for another senior team chance.





" He mentioned that he wanted me show that I wanted it", Ojo told the club's official site.