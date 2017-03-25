Jurgen Klopp Wants Me Hungry, Liverpool Youngster Reveals

Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo has revealed that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to see he is hungry for another chance in the first team.
Klopp handed Ojo first team chances in the final part of last season, but the winger suffered a back issue during last summer's pre-season tour of the United States and slipped down the pecking order during his recovery.
He was back in action in December with the club's Under-23s, but has had to watch the team in league action from the stands, despite Klopp's men imploding at the start of 2017 and falling sensationally out of the Premier League title race; Ojo did feature in the Reds' FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle however.
Klopp spoke with Ojo at Liverpool's Tenerife training camp over the international break and the winger revealed that the German made clear he must show he is hungry for another senior team chance.
"He mentioned that he wanted me show that I wanted it", Ojo told the club's official site.
"As a young player there’s always going to be ups and downs and it’s been hard for me getting injured and then coming back and not really getting an opportunity, but I’ve had to dig deep with the support of the staff and I feel that I’m getting better in every game.
"My work ethic’s probably been the best it’s ever been since I’ve been playing football, which is obviously a positive.
"I’m more direct when I get the ball like the manager wants me to be.
"So hopefully I’m heading in the right direction", the 19-year-old added.
Ojo has now made five appearanes in the Premier League 2 for Liverpool's Under-23s this season, scoring two goals in the process.
It remains to be seen whether Klopp will turn to the winger before the end of the season, as Liverpool look to nail down a spot in the top four and secure a return to the Champions League.