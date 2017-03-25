Lack of Celtic Action Has Left Me Rusty – Leigh Griffiths

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths admits that he is rusty due to a lack of game time, but insists he will be fully focused if called upon by Scotland boss Gordon Strachan against Slovenia.



Scotland are eyeing a vital win against Slovenia in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and Celtic man Griffiths may be chosen to play a part in proceedings.











However, after a prolific season last term, the striker has found the current campaign a different beast under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, with the former Liverpool boss preferring Moussa Dembele up top.



And Griffiths concedes that as a result he is rusty when it comes to match sharpness.





" Am I a bit rusty right now? Yeah, but as a striker you need to be ready whether you're starting the game or coming off the bench", the Celtic hitman was quoted as saying by STV.