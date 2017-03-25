Lack of Celtic Action Has Left Me Rusty – Leigh Griffiths

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths admits that he is rusty due to a lack of game time, but insists he will be fully focused if called upon by Scotland boss Gordon Strachan against Slovenia.
Scotland are eyeing a vital win against Slovenia in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup and Celtic man Griffiths may be chosen to play a part in proceedings.
However, after a prolific season last term, the striker has found the current campaign a different beast under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic, with the former Liverpool boss preferring Moussa Dembele up top.
And Griffiths concedes that as a result he is rusty when it comes to match sharpness.
"Am I a bit rusty right now? Yeah, but as a striker you need to be ready whether you're starting the game or coming off the bench", the Celtic hitman was quoted as saying by STV.
"The gaffer has kept us on our toes this week with the tempo of training.
"Whoever he gives that number nine jersey to will be fully focused on doing a job", Griffiths added.
Griffiths is battling with Steven Fletcher, Chris Martin, Steven Naismight and Jordan Rhodes to start as Scotland's striker; he is the only one of the five yet to score at international level.