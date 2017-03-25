My Management Team Better Than We Were At Swansea City – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Garry Monk has insisted he has always maintained that he and his coaching staff are now better than when they were at Swansea City.



The former defender, who took charge of Leeds last summer, was appointed by Swansea as their interim player-manager in February 2014.











Monk became the permanent manager of the Swans after he helped the club to avoid relegation in the 2013/14 campaign with a game to spare.



Swansea then finished the 2014/15 season in eighth spot with a record points tally, with Monk signing a new deal in the summer of 2015.





However, Monk was sacked by the Welsh outfit in December 2015, following a run of just one win in 11 Premier League outings which left the club precariously close to the relegation zone.

The likes of Pep Clotet and James Beattie, who worked under Monk at the Liberty Stadium, also left their roles before following the 38-year-old into Elland Road last summer.



And Monk, who explained that he believed that he and his team were capable of doing well at Leeds, stated that he always felt that his coaching staff have improved from their spell at Swansea.



“I knew how good my staff are and I felt we’re capable of going there and doing good”, he said on LUTV.



“That’s the key, you have to believe in what you’re doing.



“And you’ve to believe what you’re going to give to the club and the players.



“You’ve to believe that. We had a very successful time apart from the last 10 games of my tenure at Swansea.



“We had a very successful time so we saw a lot of things which worked.



“I had six months off to refine it and to reflect on it, which you don’t often get when you’re in the job.



“And then we came here and I’ve said this all along that we’re a better staff now than we were at Swansea and I think with time, it’s only going to get better.”



Leeds presently find themselves fourth in the Championship table with 69 points from 38 games.

