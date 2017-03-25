N’Golo Kante Is Droppable, Paul Pogba Isn’t – Former France Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf believes that France coach Didier Deschamps could drop N'Golo Kante but not Manchester United star Paul Pogba, due to the pair's different personalities.



Deschamps has handed the Chelsea star just one start in the four matches France have played in 2018 World Cup qualifying.











Leboeuf believes that it is something that is expected as the 25-year-old lacks a voice and is too kind in nature to ask for a place in the starting eleven.



Contrasting him with the world's most expensive player Pogba, the 49-year-old said that the Manchester United man has a different personality and Deschamps would not be brave enough to drop him under any circumstances whenever Les Blues play an important competitive match.





"He would not be a problem if left on the bench, but maybe if you leave Paul Pogba on the bench there will be problems", Leboeuf said in an interview with French radio station RMC.

However, the final decision on the team selection depends on the coach, Leboeuf believes, and he can do whatever he wants.



"But it is down to Didier Deschamps, the national coach.



"He can do what he wants and is the only one who decides."



Kante has played in 27 of Chelsea's 28 league matches this season, establishing himself as a key man at Stamford Bridge, while Pogba's limited impact at Old Trafford has led to criticism in some quarters over the world-record fee paid to sign him from Juventus.

