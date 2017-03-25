Rangers Must Build Momentum To Take Into Europa League Feels Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Niko Kranjcar has underlined the importance of Rangers ending the season on a high as the club are expected to be involved in the Europa League qualifiers this summer.



The Gers, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, presently find themselves third in the league table with 50 points from 29 games, eight behind second-placed Aberdeen and 33 adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Celtic.











Rangers have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, where they will face the Hoops at Hampden next month.



The Light Blues, who are on course to play European football for the first time in six years this summer, will be eligible to feature in the qualification rounds of the Europa League in June if they finish third in the league this term or lift the Scottish Cup.





And Kranjcar thinks it is vitally important for Rangers to end the season on a high as it will enable the club to take their momentum into the Europa League qualifiers.

“We will have a big game in the semi-finals of the cup and hopefully we win that cup and take the momentum into next season”, he told Rangers TV.



“That season will be a quick turnaround because of the early qualifiers for the Europa League so I think it is really important that we finish on a high.



“Looking at the last couple of results we are building and it looks like it is going to be a good finish to our season.”



Rangers, who appointed Pedro Caixinha as their new boss earlier in the month, beat Hamilton Academical 4-0 last weekend.

