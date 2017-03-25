XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/03/2017 - 12:15 GMT

Rangers Must Build Momentum To Take Into Europa League Feels Gers Star

 




Niko Kranjcar has underlined the importance of Rangers ending the season on a high as the club are expected to be involved in the Europa League qualifiers this summer.

The Gers, who returned to the Scottish Premiership this season, presently find themselves third in the league table with 50 points from 29 games, eight behind second-placed Aberdeen and 33 adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Celtic.




Rangers have also managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, where they will face the Hoops at Hampden next month.

The Light Blues, who are on course to play European football for the first time in six years this summer, will be eligible to feature in the qualification rounds of the Europa League in June if they finish third in the league this term or lift the Scottish Cup.
 


And Kranjcar thinks it is vitally important for Rangers to end the season on a high as it will enable the club to take their momentum into the Europa League qualifiers.

“We will have a big game in the semi-finals of the cup and hopefully we win that cup and take the momentum into next season”, he told Rangers TV.

“That season will be a quick turnaround because of the early qualifiers for the Europa League so I think it is really important that we finish on a high.

“Looking at the last couple of results we are building and it looks like it is going to be a good finish to our season.”

Rangers, who appointed Pedro Caixinha as their new boss earlier in the month, beat Hamilton Academical 4-0 last weekend.
 