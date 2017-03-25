XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/03/2017 - 16:18 GMT

Serie A Pair Join Arsenal and West Ham in Serbia Star Admiration

 




Juventus and Napoli could join a clutch of clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, in chasing Southampton's Dusan Tadic in the summer transfer window.

Tadic is generating substantial interest and is set to be the subject of bids when the window swings back open, which will see Southampton's resolve to keep the 28-year-old tested.




According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, scouts from Juventus and Napoli took in Tadic's performance for Serbia, during which he scored and provided two assists, in a 3-1 win over Georgia.

It is claimed the Serie A pair could now join Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and West Ham in holding an interest in the attacking midfielder.
 


Southampton snapped up Tadic from Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Twente in 2014 and he has now made over 100 appearances for the south coast club, scoring 17 goals and providing 30 assists for his team-mates.  

The Saints have Tadic locked down on a contract running until 2020, but given the size of the clubs now assessing signing him and a claimed €15m release clause, may struggle to convince him to stay put.

Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are all likely to be able to offer Tadic the chance to play in the Champions League next season, while Arsenal could yet be in a position to match the trio.

Whether Tadic would be open to heading to the London Stadium with West Ham remains to be seen.
 