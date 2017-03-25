Serie A Pair Join Arsenal and West Ham in Serbia Star Admiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus and Napoli could join a clutch of clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, in chasing Southampton's Dusan Tadic in the summer transfer window.



Tadic is generating substantial interest and is set to be the subject of bids when the window swings back open, which will see Southampton's resolve to keep the 28-year-old tested.











According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, scouts from Juventus and Napoli took in Tadic's performance for Serbia, during which he scored and provided two assists, in a 3-1 win over Georgia.



It is claimed the Serie A pair could now join Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and West Ham in holding an interest in the attacking midfielder.





Southampton snapped up Tadic from Dutch Eredivisie outfit FC Twente in 2014 and he has now made over 100 appearances for the south coast club, scoring 17 goals and providing 30 assists for his team-mates.