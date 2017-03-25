Stoke City Ready To Cash In On Xherdan Shaqiri, Serie A Giants Lurk

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are ready to allow Xherdan Shaqiri to move on this coming summer, with Serie A outfit Roma considering offering the Switzerland international a new home.



Shaqiri has struggled to hit the heights expected at the bet365 Stadium since landing at the club from Italian giants Inter in 2015, with his career sliding quickly from a spell at Bayern Munich between 2012 and 2015.











According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Potters are now ready to cut their losses on the 25-year-old and allow him to move on.



An asking price of €15m has been mooted and Roma are claimed to be looking at snapping up Shaqiri.





While the Giallorossi are aware that the Swiss winger has struggled to make good on his potential, they believe a change of scenery could allow Shaqiri to flourish.