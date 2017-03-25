XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/03/2017 - 16:32 GMT

Stoke City Ready To Cash In On Xherdan Shaqiri, Serie A Giants Lurk

 




Stoke City are ready to allow Xherdan Shaqiri to move on this coming summer, with Serie A outfit Roma considering offering the Switzerland international a new home. 

Shaqiri has struggled to hit the heights expected at the bet365 Stadium since landing at the club from Italian giants Inter in 2015, with his career sliding quickly from a spell at Bayern Munich between 2012 and 2015.




According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, the Potters are now ready to cut their losses on the 25-year-old and allow him to move on.

An asking price of €15m has been mooted and Roma are claimed to be looking at snapping up Shaqiri.
 


While the Giallorossi are aware that the Swiss winger has struggled to make good on his potential, they believe a change of scenery could allow Shaqiri to flourish.

Shaqiri would be hoping for better luck in Italy if he does return to the country, having had a forgettable six-month spell at Inter in 2015.

Inter paid €15m to sign Shaqiri from Bayern Munich in January 2015, but he struggled to make an impact and the Nerazzurri quickly made him available in the summer, with Stoke then taking the winger to England.
 