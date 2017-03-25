Too Soon To Say If Rangers Have Adapted To Pedro Caixinha Feels Gers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar is of the opinion that it is too early to say if his team-mates have adapted to new manager Pedro Caixinha’s philosophy, despite the Gers comfortably beating Hamilton Academical last weekend.



The Light Blues named Caixinha as their new manager after he left Qatari club Al Gharafa, with the Portuguese tactician signing a deal until 2020 with the Ibrox outfit earlier in the month.











Rangers headed into the international break on the back of a commanding 4-0 win over the Accies in what was Caixinha’s first game in charge of the Glasgow giants.



And Kranjcar, who is currently sidelined with a ligament injury, admitted that Rangers’ performance against Hamilton looked more organised and balanced.





However, the former Croatia international was quick to add that it is still too early to know whether the Rangers players are fully adapted to Caixinha’s style of play.

“I would say that the system was a bit different, he changed it from 4-3-3 to 4-3-2-1 or however you want to call it”, Kranjcar told Rangers TV, when asked about the Gers’ performance under Caixinha.



“[The performance was] more organised, more balanced and [it was] a great result.



“I think it is too quick to say how the players have adapted to the [new] philosophy.



“As long as you get the three points and win by four goals, I think everyone will be happy.”



Rangers, who will face Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup next month, presently find themselves third in the league table.

