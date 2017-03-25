Tottenham Hotspur Star Reveals Why He Couldn’t Resist White Hart Lane Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Victor Wanyama has revealed that he could not resist joining Tottenham Hotspur as he realised that the club was “going somewhere” under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.



The defensive midfielder, who played under Pochettino at Southampton as well, was snapped up by Spurs from the Saints on a five-year deal last summer.











Wanyama has managed to establish himself as a key player for the north London club, with the 25-year-old making 38 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring three times.



Despite faring poorly in Europe, Wanyama’s present employers are enjoying a solid domestic season; Tottenham are currently second in the Premier League table with 59 points from 28 games, 10 adrift of leaders Chelsea, whom they will face in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next month.





And Wanyama explained that while he was at Southampton, he realised that Pochettino was improving Tottenham and the opportunity to be part of that revolution at White Hart Lane was not possible for him to turn down.

“I’d played against Spurs a few times and they were a hard team to beat”, he told the club’s official site.



“The manager started improving the team and I felt this was a club going somewhere.



“I looked at where the club was heading and with the manager, I knew I couldn’t go wrong.



“I know he builds for the future and wants to fight for everything.



“I couldn’t resist that.”



Wanyama, who joined Southampton from Celtic in 2013, has 43 caps and four goals for Kenya to his name.

