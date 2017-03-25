Yes, He’s Good Enough For Premier League, Hope It’s With Leeds – Former Whites Boss On Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn is convinced that Chris Wood can score goals in the Premier League and is hoping when he does so it is with Leeds United.



The Yorkshire giants snapped Wood up from Leicester City in the summer of 2015, but he struggled with form and fitness in his first campaign at Elland Road, something which led to a number of Leeds fans questioning why he was bought.











But this season, benefiting from a run of fitness and good service, Wood has exploded and has already netted a total of 27 goals in all competitions, with the New Zealand international tipped to reach the 30 mark soon.



The Premier League though has often proven to be a bridge too far for strikers who have scored regularly in the Championship, with notably David Nugent failing to make his mark in the top flight despite regularly scoring in the second tier.





Redfearn does not feel Wood is from the Nugent school though.