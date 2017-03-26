Chelsea All But Done For Arsenal and Manchester United Targeted Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are close to signing off on a deal to capture Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco for a fee of €40m, it has been claimed.



Bakayoko has impressed with Monaco this season and his performances have also seen him linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.











It was recently suggested that Monaco are preparing to lose the midfielder in the summer transfer window and are already looking at potential replacements.



And Bakayoko's departure could be further along that has previously been suggested as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Antonio Conte's men are putting the finishing touches to the capture of the 22-year-old.





It is claimed that €40m will be paid by the Blues to snap up the Frenchman, while the player himself has been offered a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge .