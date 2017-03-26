XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26/03/2017 - 21:09 BST

Chelsea All But Done For Arsenal and Manchester United Targeted Midfielder

 




Chelsea are close to signing off on a deal to capture Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco for a fee of €40m, it has been claimed. 

Bakayoko has impressed with Monaco this season and his performances have also seen him linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.




It was recently suggested that Monaco are preparing to lose the midfielder in the summer transfer window and are already looking at potential replacements.

And Bakayoko's departure could be further along that has previously been suggested as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Antonio Conte's men are putting the finishing touches to the capture of the 22-year-old.
 


It is claimed that €40m will be paid by the Blues to snap up the Frenchman, while the player himself has been offered a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keen to add to their squad this coming summer as they prepare to return to the Champions League after missing out on the competition this season.

Monaco snapped Bakayoko up from Rennes in 2014 and he has gone from strength to strength at the Stade Louis II.
 