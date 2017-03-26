Gave My Heart For Olympiacos, Now Focused On Crystal Palace – Luka Milivojevic

Luka Milivojevic insists that he fought hard to earn a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace and is grateful to Greek giants Olympiacos for giving him the chance to shine.
Olympiacos snapped up the Serbia international from Belgian outfit Anderlecht in 2014 and he quickly became a key man at the Greek champions, wearing the captain's armband.
Milivojevic's displays for Olympiacos attracted the attention of Palace, who swooped to snap him up from the Greeks before the transfer window closed at the end of January.
The midfielder is pleased with what he experienced in Greece and insists he has an emotional bond with Olympiacos, but he is now ready to meet the adventure he always wanted head on.
"It was a childhood dream to play in the Premier League. It's the greatest and toughest league in the world", Milivojevic told Inside Futbol.
"I made it through Olympiacos and Crystal Palace gave me the chance to join the club.
"I did not expect that I would become the leader and captain of Olympiacos.
"The Greek club gave me the chance and I fought very hard to get on this level.
"I am proud of what I experienced at Olympiacos for the last two and a half years.
"I gave my heart for that club.
"I didn't see Olympiacos as a job, but instead I had an emotional bond and that's what counts.
"Now, as a team, we will try to make Crystal Palace fans happy and win more games", he added.
Milivojevic has already made four appearances for the Eagles in the Premier League, clocking up the full 90 minutes on each occasion.
Sam Allardyce's men have now climbed out of the relegation zone and sit in 16th spot in the Premier League table.